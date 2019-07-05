Does not leave weight on a low carbohydrate diet, the causes
A diet low in carbohydrates is one of the most effective in the fight against excess weight. But for some reason people cannot lose weight, if he strictly follows this diet?
Sensitivity to carbohydrates. Even being on a low carbohydrate diet, you can still maintain your weight because of the increased sensitivity of your body to carbohydrates. What other weight loss still causes you the same amount. This means that the amount of carbohydrates in the diet need to cut back even more.
Increased levels of stress. Unfortunately, some physical activity and a healthy diet may not be enough for weight loss. You need to watch out for the normal functioning of the body and balance hormones. And due to the chronic stress of it all unbalances.
Incorrect food. Low-carb diet not only means reducing the intake of carbohydrates in the diet. It is important to replace these carbs full of food. Stick to foods such as meat, fish, eggs, vegetables and healthy fats, and not any substitutes, special cookie and fees.
Too many nuts. Traditionally, nuts are very healthy foods. But they contain a lot of calories. 70% of the calories in almonds come from fat. Sometimes people go nuts and eat too many of them, which just can’t lose weight.
The lack of sleep. Sleep is extremely important for our health, studies show that lack of sleep correlates with weight gain and obesity. Avoid caffeine after two in the afternoon, sleep in a completely dark room, refuse from alcohol and physical exercise several hours before bedtime, practice some relaxing classes like yoga and meditation, every day go to bed and get up at the same time.