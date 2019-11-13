Dog 2 day warmed the boy, whose mother left to die in the cold…
Thank you furry hero!
In one of the villages in Loktevsky Area of Altay woman left her 2-year-old son on an unheated porch and was gone for 6 days.
The kid immediately froze and he was dressed easily, but he was incredibly lucky. Baby found the dog 2 days and warmed his body.
Quite by chance the boy saw the neighbor and immediately called an ambulance. The baby was taken to the hospital, he had severe hypothermia, but the boy is fine.
His mother came home only after 4 days. Against it brought criminal case and began the process of depriving this woman of parental rights.
According to assistant attorney Loktevsky District, who was involved in this case, it turned out that only the dog the boy survived.