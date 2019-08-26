Dog funny strange behavior during playback
The dog watched a scary movie and hid under the pillow on the worst moment.
In the network appeared the next funny video. The hero of the comic of the movie was an emotional dog that watched together with a host of horror movie.
In the Internet appeared the video, as the dog watched a horror movie with its owner. At first, nothing portends trouble, and the dog closely watching what is happening on the screen.
Would be better if the dog was not looking, because the worst moment of the film “the Conjuring,” chetyrehsot animal broke down and hid under the pillow. Plaintively and starts to look at the host. It turns out that horror movies scare not only people, but animals.
Funny video got 2.8 million views and hundreds of delighted comments.