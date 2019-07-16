Dog-mongrel is untied from the fence a purebred dog, and became a star Network
In the social network Instagram has a new star. It was, ordinary mongrel, which was released from the leash of thoroughbred friend.
Information transmitted by the news portal unian.net
Fun event which amused greatly the users of social network Instagram has occurred in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. User of the social network was able to capture video as it happened.
The owner left his pedigreed dog on the street, and he went to the store “Magnet”. Of course, in order for the dog not run away, the man tied him to the fence. After some time to home pet resort an ordinary pooch that decided for themselves that the four-leg friend, it is urgent to rescue from an ambush. Stray dog manages teeth to untie the leash from the fence and to completely release a pedigreed pet from captivity.
The great plans of the animals were not destined to come true. The dogs are already going to go, but here is the thing, the owner appears on the scene and “a former prisoner” pulls on the leash behind him. This video-the story of a dog’s friendship greatly amused users of the social network, and they immediately reacted to the movie and left hundreds of likes. In addition, under the video, there was a lot of admiring comments regarding the incident: “To madness sweet video”, “Dogs are better than people”, “Cyganie, not the dog! Stolen in broad daylight)))” – said the user.