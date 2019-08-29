Dog not to climb on the bed, outwitted mistress
Rebecca Shelton loves his Chihuahua named Presley, but there’s one rule, upsetting the dog — she cannot get on the master bed.
At some point a resident of Florida (USA) understood that intelligent animal had managed to outwit — Presley still crawls on to the bed, but almost immediately hides in a pillow case to avoid being discovered.
Alas, but Rebecca still exposed a clever disguise so that the dog is necessary each time to leave such a cozy place, though the mistress, blaming ward for disobedience, can not help but laugh at her with the next trick.