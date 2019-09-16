Dog owners brought unusual gifts from the forest
Dogs are often house all sorts of things. But here a very unusual case. Dog one the Australians managed to bring a very unusual gift!
An unexpected turn of events
Only later it became clear that this little possum!
Not knowing what to do, the owner decided to take the dog to the veterinary clinic. There the animal safely removed from the dogs. It so happened that the little opossum just saw the dog a safe place because my mother-opossum it on yourself kids and transfers. If it has, concluded that mothers of the baby is not alive.
After you have a new dog brought a possum!
This was a different child, so the vet had the idea that somewhere there is one. The thing is that a litter of opossums is designed to three cubs. Times two survived, it is possible that the third was also lucky.