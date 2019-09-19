Dog surfer masterful “catch the wave”
September 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Mehndi is a very ordinary dog, living in Spain. However, from many of its counterparts, it differs in that I loved surfing and professionally mastered is a pretty difficult task.
Together with its owner Rixty, also loves surfing, Mendy ready whole days hanging out on the beach and “catch a wave”. The video, posted on YouTube, shows the dog with the comfort of having a great time, heartily having fun on the beach La Salvaje.
Mehndi is equally comfortable feel on the Board and with the master alone. However, surfing is not without falling into the water, but it’s absolutely embarrassing of a brave dog — he deftly climbs back on Board and continues his fun.