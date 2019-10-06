Dog tranquilizer, the dog pats a paw on the head of a kitty taking a bath (video)
Of the most entertaining video posted on the Reddit platform. It soothingly stroking the dog’s paw on the head of a kitten that stands in water-filled basin in the middle of the bath. The dog also tries to lick your little friend, but he is too far away.
“All right, buddy. People do that from time to time — who knows why. But in General they are good, so that we can deal with that”, “I remember his first bath, baby. Sorry, Dog knows how it is nice when you Pat on the head”, “What makes this a positive, is the fact that almost certainly this attention caused by the concern that tiny new family member is in the water,” wrote in the comments.
“But he might, on the contrary, trying to push him under the water a little deeper, because he knows that this baby will get more attention,” a joke written by someone else.
Pat pat pat from r/AnimalsBeingBros
