Dog-traveler amused users Instagram

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Пес-путешественник повеселил пользователей Instagram

This dog is not sitting on the ground.

Lives in Colorado 4-year-old Golden Retriever aspen, which has its own instagram. And if you think all the photos there are limited to wesleyanism on the sofa and door mats, you are greatly mistaken, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.

Along with their owners, aspen leads an incredibly interesting life — travels a lot, respects extreme and cars with big trunks. It is impossible to deny that the family Lawrence real talent and all photos of beloved dog work is very beautiful.













Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.