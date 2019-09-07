Dog trying to eat the slug that is on the other side of the glass
This couple of Boston Terriers decided to have a light snack.
Noticing a slug crawling on the glass, the dog mistook it for some new Goodies and started licking the treat, not realizing that the little creature is safely protected from them by a layer of glass, because the slug was on the other side.
However, the hungry Terrier is not stopped, and they consistently carry the languages on the glass, trying still to get to his prey.
I probably don’t need to say that dogs don’t have the slightest chance to catch a slug for lunch.