Dog-vegan greedily eats plants
October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
This unusual animal captured on video while walking with the owner, decided to completely revise your diet.
The footage shows how a dog, remarking on the roadside green plants, eagerly began to eat them. Moreover, the animal clearly feels such free treats great pleasure.
The dog’s owner, a resident of Henan province (China), said that his pet is not refused regular food, but about half a year ago decided to Supplement your diet such kind of “vegetarian salads”.