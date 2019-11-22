Dogs have saved the lives of their hostesses, anyhow ovarian cancer and diabetic coma (photo)
The residents of the US and UK have saved the life of their dog, who sensed that the host of health problems. So, 69-year-old resident of the English County of Lincolnshire pam Mansfield, who for 25 years more diabetes, told the newspaper The Mirror that the dog named Gypsy woke her in the night, sensing the approach of her diabetic coma. The dog smelled the breath pam smell of acetone and in a panic began to Wake her. Gypsy whined, licked face pam and pushed her nose. As a result, the woman woke up on time ate lying on the bedside table for the sweets to fill the reserves of glucose.
“She cares about me. I have never had such a dog. I love her… She means the world to me. And this case is perfect complements. If Gypsy didn’t Wake me up I would die”, says Mansfield. A woman says that on this night, Gypsy walked behind her, fearing to leave the mistress of one even for a second.
It is also reported about the history of the 52-year-old resident of the U.S. state of Wisconsin Stephanie Herfel. She said that her dog, Sierra, husky smell of her ovarian cancer. Six years ago, as reported by the Fox News channel, Sierra began to push Stephanie’s nose in the stomach after taking a NAP, resting her head mistress on her knees. At first, Stephanie took it as a kind of game, and pushed the dog, as the shocks were quite painful. But he repeated it again. And again. And when the hostess for the third time drove the Sierra, she went to the wardrobe with her clothes and curled up in a ball looking so miserable that American were seriously worried. “I understand Sierra something’s trying to tell me,” she says.
The woman realized that has long been experiencing abdominal discomfort. There were other disturbing symptoms although doctors, to whom it is addressed, could not determine what was wrong with her. And Stephanie went to the gynecologist. The woman put stunned she has been diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer. After six months of treatment, the disease has receded.
After remission, the disease returned three more times. And each time Sierra signaled his return — even before it was revealed by the doctors. In the end Stephanie was cured completely.
“If not for Sierra, I would not be here today. I owe her my life,” says the American.
“I am absolutely sure that dogs can identify cancer,” says Cynthia Otto, Director of the school of veterinary medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
