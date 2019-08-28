Dogs improve heart health of their owners
Researchers from the Mayo clinic and their colleagues from other institutions concluded that dogs help to improve heart health in their owners. Among the positive effects of Pets on people can be traced and lowering the level of blood sugar.
The study examined medical records of more than 1,700 people without a history of cardiovascular disease. The evaluation was conducted based on the 7 patterns of behavior and health factors of life, as indicated by the American heart Association: the body mass index, diet, physical activity, Smoking status, blood pressure, level of blood glucose and total cholesterol. Has taken place and a comparison of the health status of pet owners and do not have such.
The results showed that people who owned any pet, are more likely to have reported greater physical activity, better diet, their blood sugar was, on average, on a perfect level. The greatest benefits in this regard, there were people with dogs regardless of their age, gender and level of education. One of the important findings was the fact that fans of these Pets had the best heart health.
One of the study’s authors, Andrea Maugeri said on this score that the scientific results support the idea that people can save or buy a pet as a potential strategy to improve their cardiovascular health.