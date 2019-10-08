Dogs in clown masks brought the hosts into hysterics
When the owners of the joke decided to put the dog Einar Arthur and creepy clown masks, they did not expect that the result will turn out to be so funny.
Animals now living in Norway, was famous in the whole world, because a lot of users claim that the video with two little four-legged clowns turned out to be one of the most hilarious that they have seen in life.
However, the dogs themselves don’t seem too understand what was the joke and why their masters were dying of laughter. However, Einar and Arthur did not remain vnaklade, because at the end of the movie they were treated to treats.