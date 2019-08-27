Doing yoga on the balcony, the girl flew upside down from the sixth floor and survived (photos)
23-year-old resident of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon Alex Terrazas did yoga on the balcony in front of the camera. Taking a risky pose upside down hanging by your feet over the railing, Alex suddenly came off and flew onto the asphalt from the sixth floor. When falling from 25 meters high Alex miraculously survived, though, and was in intensive care with fractures of both hands and feet, pelvis and skull. In total, she broke the bone 110.
She underwent surgery, which lasted 11 hours. Now the doctors believe that the girl’s life already out of danger. Although most likely the student will not be able to go in the next three years, as her legs had to collect literally bit by bit.
Photo Mexican girls hanging upside down for a few seconds before the accident, bypassed the social network, becoming viral.
According to Daily Mail, neighbors Alexa, saying she repeatedly informed vypolnila dangerous stunts on the balcony.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter