Doll from Armenia named Lilith before plastic was gorgeous as a brunette
Beautiful Armenian Lilit Martirosyan was known in Armenia as a model and as a finalist of several beauty contests.
The girl really was distinguished by a handsome face and beautiful expressive eyes.
No one can explain that was the main reason for the sharp changes in the appearance of Lilith.
As she says the girl she fell in love with the Barbie doll as soon as I got it as a gift. Big blue eyes, full lips, a straight neat nose, narrow waist, blond hair – it’s so like little Lilith that she decided to become like a favorite doll.
In pursuit of his dream, the girl turned to plastic surgeons. However, one operation was not enough. To be like Barbie, Martirosyan had to undergo multiple surgeries. First, she changed the face, and then took over my body. Below her waist was as slim as Barbie, Lilith removed one of her ribs. So, step by step, Oriental beauty began to develop into a likeness of their favorite dolls.
Relatives and friends Lilit Martirosyan stated that you didn’t think it would go this far. After all, the girl said that she needed a little bit to adjust their appearance. In fact, many operations have resulted in over Lilith began to laugh. After all, Armenian women so do not be. In this country still adhere to certain strict rules. Therefore, we can say that she was the object of ridicule and bullying neighbors and even some friends.
Not to endure attacks in his native Armenia, she first changed her name. Now she’s Lily Morto, not Lilith Martirosyan. She then left her country and not going to return there again. In Europe it is treated quite differently. Besides, here she had admirers.
Now Lily Morto studying in Milan, she will design. And while “Barbie” is engaged in that puts your photos in Instagram. While in the pictures very often Lily posing in skimpy outfits. I must say that most fans of girls don’t like it. Especially negatively such images meet. Under photos followers leave angry comments.
Lily Morto tries not to pay attention to the fact that her transformation had not like most people. She argues that this is not the limit, it is going to continue to adjust its appearance. According to the girl, it’s not very similar to Barbie. So she has work to do.
For candid shots drew the attention of not only fans, but also the administration of the sites. Lily’s page on the social network blocked. So on the new page she regularly exhibits only decent photos. Lily Morto gives his fans and numerous followers to admire the grown-up Barbie.