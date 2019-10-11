Dollar at 8 hryvnia: the expert assessed the probability of a collapse of course
In Ukraine the dollar rate can be significantly reduced due to a substantial inflow of foreign direct investment, said the expert.
The national currency of Ukraine under certain conditions could significantly strengthened, but is unlikely to recover in the crisis period the position and will return to the value of 8 UAH per dollar.
This opinion in comments to UNIAN Executive Director of the Center for economic strategy Hlib Vyshlinsky.
“The significant strengthening of the hryvnia is possible, but return to the figure “eight hryvnia for one dollar” – hardly. Do not forget that the growth of the dollar was growing and domestic prices.
Because to talk about a return to the previous level course is not necessary, though, because domestic spending has increased significantly,” — said the expert. According to him, ensuring a strong inflow of foreign direct investment is the key to significant and long-term strengthening of national currency. Vyshlinsky recalled that the government in its programme promised to attract $ 50 billion of investment over five years.
A significant strengthening of the hryvnia this year, the expert considers important signal to market participants that our currency can not only to fall but to rise.