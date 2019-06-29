Dollar breaks psychological mark: forecast analyst
The dollar rate in Ukraine before July 5 in the interbank market can be traded in a week about 26.0 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 25.8/26.1 per UAH.
This forecast was voiced by a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub. “Next week we expect a moderate decline of the dollar against the UAH”, – predicts expert.
“Hryvnia has strengthened steadily since the beginning of the month and in the near future the dollar may fall below UAH 26. Many banks buy the hryvnia is already cheaper than that mark. However, the further decline of the dollar will depend on the operations of the NBU in the currency market. If the regulator will increase the purchase of foreign currency in reserves near 26 UAH, the dollar may stay on that line and not go,” – said the expert.
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine
7 days dollar to the local currency in all segments of the foreign exchange market 0.6-0.8%. So, since last Thursday, the official rate of dollar established by the NBU, decreased from 26.33 to 26.17 UAH UAH (down 0.6%). Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company “Ukrdealing”, for the same period decreased from 26.31/26,34 to of 26.15/26,17 (down 0.6%). The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks for the week decreased from 26.22/of 26.47 to 26,01/26,27 (-0,8%). The spread between average purchase and average sales remained at the level of 1.0%.