Dollar exchange rate on 8 August. What happens to the exchange rate on the interbank market, in the exchange office and banks
On 8 August, the national Bank lowered the dollar by 17 cents. The dollar exchange office in the morning buy at 25.35 UAH, sell — on 25,43 UAH. The interbank market will be open from 10:00.
The dollar Aug 8
The NBU exchange rate as of today the accounting period 25.42 UAH, that is, the dollar fell 17 cents compared with yesterday.
Trading on the interbank market will open at 10:00. Yesterday it closed with quotations 25,29 UAH — purchase — 25,33 UAH selling.
In obmenkah as of 08:00 average sale 25,35 UAH, the average selling — 25,43 UAH.
In banks , the dollar in the morning like this: a purchase from UAH 25 to 25,35, sales from 25,45 to 25.8 UAH.
Why 7 Aug again fell dollar
Yesterday the dollar exchange rate have affected the auction for government bonds held on 6 August. It continued to pay non-residents, the currencies offered and exporters — so that the demand for the national currency was high. On the slide was played by the buyers, with the support of speculators.
The interbank market yesterday began with a quotation of 25.46/25 and 51 UAH by the end of the day, the dollar has held up 25,29/25,33 UAH. That is, the dollar lost yesterday 17-18 cents. At the same time in the exchange office rate is also lowered, but slowly.