Dollar in Ukraine returned to growth: the NBU significantly raised the rate

| July 11, 2019 | Business | No Comments

The national Bank of Ukraine set for Thursday, July 11, the dollar rate at the level of 25.70 UAH. This is stated on the website of the regulator.

Thus, compared with the previous working day, the dollar rose by 12 cents. The Euro rose in price for 27 kopeks to 28,83 UAH. The Russian ruble has also increased slightly — up to UAH 0,402.

Доллар в Украине вернулся к росту: НБУ заметно поднял курс

Exchange rates for July 11:

$ 100 — 2570,0474

100 Euro 2883,5932

100 PLN — 674,7141

10 Russian rubles — 4,0284

100 Swiss francs — 2590,1313

100 yuan — 373,3918.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.