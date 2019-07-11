Dollar in Ukraine returned to growth: the NBU significantly raised the rate
The national Bank of Ukraine set for Thursday, July 11, the dollar rate at the level of 25.70 UAH. This is stated on the website of the regulator.
Thus, compared with the previous working day, the dollar rose by 12 cents. The Euro rose in price for 27 kopeks to 28,83 UAH. The Russian ruble has also increased slightly — up to UAH 0,402.
Exchange rates for July 11:
$ 100 — 2570,0474
100 Euro 2883,5932
100 PLN — 674,7141
10 Russian rubles — 4,0284
100 Swiss francs — 2590,1313
100 yuan — 373,3918.