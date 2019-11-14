Don cherry was offered a job in Russia (PHOTO)

The fact that the canadian broadcaster was forced to part with one of their employees may be in the hands of a Russian professional hockey teams.

Don cherry, the legendary commentator who worked in the Coach’s Corner for over 35 years and fired the leadership Sportsnet on Monday for insulting remarks about immigrants, was offered a job.

In Moscow.

“Hey, don cherry, we heard that you got fired. This is not good! – it is spoken in the tweet published on the official Twitter account of HC “Dynamo” Moscow.

“Come to Russia, we need analyst for “Dinamo TV” who could say what he thinks. We love the old guard. And we make a good suit! We hope you will agree.”

Dynamo Moscow is in the Continental Hockey League, the Russian equivalent of the NHL. On the League website reported that the CHL games are broadcast in Russia and another 32 countries.

Move to Russia, of course, is for 85-year-old sports commentator’s some interest, but it’s unclear whether the invitation is true.

Cherry has not yet responded to the tweet of the hockey team, because here is something to think about… But as we all know, former coach of the NHL, and neither speaks nor understands Russian.

Canadians on both sides of the scandal “it is Necessary-whether to fire don cherry?” amused made by Russian offer.

“The first episode “Comrades Corner” (Corner friends): don talks about how it relates to European and Russian hockey players… don was never seen and not heard”, – joked one of them.

“Someone needs to tell them that the don is little that hates how Russia,” suggested another.