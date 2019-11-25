Don Yuzik: a funny fotozhaba on the scandalous people’s Deputy of “95 quarter”
Funny fotozhabu colleague Yuri Kravchenkove posted excluded from the “public Servants” the people’s Deputy Anton Polyakov, who had previously published the audio recording of the conversation “Utica” with krivorojski police.
A poster with a politician appeared in telegrams-channel Polyakov.
On it Yury “Yuzik” Kravchenko depicted as the protagonist of the film “the Godfather” — Italian mafia don Corleone.
“You came and you say: don Corleone, I need justice. But you’re asking without respect, you don’t offer friendship, you don’t even call me Godfather,” says a caption to fotozhabu.