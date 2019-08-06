Donald trump blocked assets of the government of Venezuela in the U.S. (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree, which imposes sanctions against the property of the government of Venezuela, under the jurisdiction of the United States. Now these assets cannot be disposed.

“They are locked and can not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn or otherwise transferred,” Reuters quoted the document.

In a letter to Congress, the President explained the introduction of sanctions that “the usurper nicolás Maduro continues to hold the presidency in Venezuela.” The authorities also continue to violate human rights, to arrest citizens of Venezuela to exert pressure on a free press and to attempt to weaken the influence of opposition leader Juan Guido.

According to the Agency, the decree of the President enters most serious restrictions that can apply not only to assets of Venezuela, but also the assets of companies and individuals from other countries cooperating with them (the so-called secondary sanctions). In particular, Russian and Chinese companies come under attack because of the support of the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. A Caracas provides Cuba.

On sanctions, for all their stiffness, the White house may not stop. On Thursday, Donald trump said he considers the issue of the blockade of Venezuela.

And the US presidential Advisor for national security John Bolton on Tuesday will perform in Lima (Peru) before the representatives of 50 countries. It needs to present an American plan to overthrow Maduro peacefully. Russia and China declined the invitation to the forum in Lima.

In may, the Commerce Department placed Venezuela in the group of countries that import American products, including dual-use goods, and are a threat to national security.

In the early years of the United States, trying to force Nicolas Maduro to resign as President of Venezuela, has imposed sanctions against the national oil company PDVSA. She had lost the largest market share and can’t get money from their refineries located in the United States.

At the end of 2018, the US imposed sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. These countries Washington called Troika of tyranny and have promised to fight their anti-democratic regimes, writes “Kommersant”.

Recall, 23 January the leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guido proclaimed himself acting President. He was supported by the United States, some countries of Latin America and most European countries. Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba consider a legitimate acting President Maduro.

The crisis in Venezuela has intensified after 23 January 2019, the opposition leader Juan Guido, whose appointment to the post of speaker of Parliament two days earlier revoked by the Supreme court of Venezuela, declared himself acting President of the country. The interim head of state recognized by the US, joined the country’s Group Lima (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and several European countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the incident a coup attempt. It was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.

Note that the political crisis in the country played out against the background of deep economic crisis, which has lasted for many years. Escape from hyperinflation, famine, shortages of goods and medicines, the country has left more than 3 million people (about one in ten residents).