Donald trump called himself a stable genius, and Democrat Warren “the skinny version of Pocahontas”
July 12, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The American leader Donald trump insulted by Democrat Elizabeth Warren in their publications on Twitter.
So, trump wrote in the social network that he considers himself “stable genius”.
But his potential rival for the Democratic nomination for the presidential election in 2020, called the “skinny version of Pocahontas”.
Help: Pocahontas is the main protagonist of the disney animated feature “Pocahontas”, filmed in 1995. Pocahontas — the young beautiful daughter of the chief of an Indian tribe Pechatana.
Also, the American leader caught Joe Biden, calling him sleepy.