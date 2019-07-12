Donald trump called himself a stable genius, and Democrat Warren “the skinny version of Pocahontas”

| July 12, 2019 | News | No Comments

Дональд Трамп назвал себя стабильным гением, а демократа Уоррен «тощей версией Пакахонтас»

The American leader Donald trump insulted by Democrat Elizabeth Warren in their publications on Twitter.

So, trump wrote in the social network that he considers himself “stable genius”.

But his potential rival for the Democratic nomination for the presidential election in 2020, called the “skinny version of Pocahontas”.

Help: Pocahontas is the main protagonist of the disney animated feature “Pocahontas”, filmed in 1995. Pocahontas — the young beautiful daughter of the chief of an Indian tribe Pechatana.

Also, the American leader caught Joe Biden, calling him sleepy.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.