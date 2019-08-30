Donald trump cancelled a visit to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war (PHOTO)

Loading...

The US President Donald trump has postponed his trip to Poland, which, presumably, will be held in the coming months. This was stated on Thursday the Polish press Agency (PAP), the head of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic Krzysztof Mersky. Earlier it was planned that the us President will participate in solemn events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war.

“President trump gave the President [Andrej] Dude, what he would like in the coming months to visit, which he had to cancel today,” he said, revealing details of a telephone conversation held between the two leaders.

According to Selskogo, phone trump “apologized for the situation”, reports TASS. “In connection with the hurricane that the output should fall upon the southern States and may entail catastrophic consequences, he felt that cannot leave the United States that needs to be in place in the country,” he said.

Tramp was to visit Poland on 1 and 2 September. It was assumed that 1 September, the head of the White house to take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. 2 September had held talks with the Polish leadership. It was planned to discuss cooperation between the two countries in security, economic and energy cooperation. Now, instead of trump at these events USA will be represented by Vice-President Michael Penny.

Earlier it became known about the refusal of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to travel to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. The source linked the decision of the Belarusian leader with the refusal of the poles to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Warsaw said that Putin is “the leader of a country that uses military aggression against its neighbors.” These same techniques used by Nazi Germany and the USSR responsible for the beginning of the Second world war.

Events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, will be held on the Westerplatte Peninsula near Gdansk, where 1 September 1939 began the invasion of Nazi troops in Poland. Part of the commemorative events will also be held in the capital Warsaw.