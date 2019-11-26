Donald trump honored the dog of the hero, but the dog liked the Vice-President (video)
The President of the United States Donald trump hosted a White house official a dog named Conan. Dog breeds Malinois were honored, given its important role in the elimination of the leader of grouping “Islamic state” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The dog was chasing a terrorist through the tunnel until until he blew up a suicide belt. During the RAID, Conan was injured, but fully recovered.
“Conan — a tough nut to crack. No one can mess with Conan,” said trump. He also called the pass, “incredible”, “great fighter” and “the most famous dog in the world”. Later, he awarded him the medal and certificate for heroism.
As Fox News reports, the ceremony was also attended by the coach of Conan, trump’s wife Melania (in a coat from Dolce & Gabbana), and also Vice-President Mike Pence. Despite the praise of trump, Pence liked Conan more. Dog fins to the Vice-President, and he stroked her on the head.
The couple trump, who do not have Pets, the question is not whether they want to get a dog, replied in the negative.
See also: stray dog rescued five kittens, warming them with his body in the frosty night.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter