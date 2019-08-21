Donald trump stated that he supports a return to the G8 format involving Russia (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of the United States Donald trump considers it appropriate to return to the format of the G8 (Great eight) with the participation of Russia. He stated in Washington during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“I think it would be much more appropriate if Russia were to [G8]”, – quotes words of the President to the press pool of the White house, referred to by TASS.

We will add, it was the United States at the time, insisted on the exclusion of Russia from the G8 as punishment for aggression against Ukraine and annexation of Crimea. However, Donald trump believes that the real reason for the removal of Russia from the G8 club of steel personal insults then-us President Barack Obama.

“I think President Obama thought that it was wrong when Russia in [the composition of the G8], and wanted Russia was not [in this format], because Putin beat him,” said trump at the White house during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. To clarify what exactly Putin outplayed Obama, trump did not.

It is worth noting that the version of tramp seems far-fetched as the exclusion from the G8 is one of the many consequences for Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. So, in the spring of 2014, the international community, not only the US began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, extended, and tougher still. For example, in March 2019 United States again tightened sanctions against Russia because of the incident with the Ukrainian ships off the coast of Crimea.

Donald trump with enviable persistence offers to return to Russia in the club of world leaders. He spoke about it last year. In a Fox News interview the head of state explained that 25% of the time of the summit “the Big seven” in the canadian city of Quebec members dedicated to discussing Russia.

“And I said that it would be better if they [the Russian officials] were here,” said trump. “I’m not for Russia. I for US”, – said the American leader.

According to trump, if the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin attended the meetings of the G7 summit, they could take the opportunity to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine. “As an example, will tell you that if he [Putin] was at that meeting, I could ask him to do something that would be good for the world good for the country, good for him”, – explained the head of the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier said that Russia’s return to the club excluded. However, the idea trump was supported by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. The government of Canada, in contrast, felt wrong announced by US President initiative. An official source in the government of great Britain stated that Russia “needs to change its approach” before any possible talks about her return to the G8. The head of the European Council Donald Tusk also called for the preservation of the group of seven in the current format.

Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statement trump said that Russia is not interested because “we focus on other formats.”