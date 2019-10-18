Donald trump was a fan of “Dancing with the stars”
Donald trump’s post, the hero of which was his former press Secretary
The President of the United States of America Donald trump posted on his Twitter an unexpected post, writes Рoliteka.
In the publication the guarantor of the Constitution of the United States asks Americans to vote for his former press Secretary and Sean Spicer, who is now taking part in the show “Dancing with the stars.” The entry of the head of state supported photo to Spicer, dressed in a bright green shirt in one of social networks. Former press Secretary opened her mouth during one of the movements.
“Vote for the good guy Sean Spicer today on “Dancing with the stars”. He’s always been there!” – signed the trump.
In the web immediately wrote with irony that, now I understand why the President of the United States Twitter.
politeka.net