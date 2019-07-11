Donald Tusk denied favorite saying of Putin, saying that ‘the collapse of the USSR a geopolitical catastrophe of the century, and blessing’ (PHOTO)

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has denied one of the favorite statements of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin saying that the collapse of the Soviet Union became a blessing to countless people, not catastrophe of the century.

During his visit to Georgia in the framework of the conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU project “Eastern partnership,” Tusk wrote wrote in his Twitter: “the Collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe. In Georgia today I want to say this loud and clear: the collapse of the Soviet Union was a blessing for Georgians, poles, Ukrainians and Central and Eastern Europe. And for Russian too.” Tusk’s visit to Georgia comes amid worsening relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, which led to the discussion of Russia’s sanctions against Georgia and the rupture of the flights.

How does the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to the collapse of the Soviet Union, is no secret. He has repeatedly said that it was the “geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century. For the first time about Putin said in a 2005 address to the Federal Assembly. “The collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century. For Russian people it became a real drama. Tens of millions of compatriots found themselves outside of the country… the citizens ‘ Savings were devalued, the old ideals were destroyed, and many institutions were disbanded or reformed in haste… Mass poverty began to be perceived as the norm. And all this occurred against the backdrop of a dramatic economic downturn, unstable finances, and the paralysis of the social sphere”, – said the head of state, to whom the West has repeatedly flagged its intention to revive the former glory of the USSR.

Since then, European leaders consistently report that such approval of Putin and follow his interpretation of history, which is “fundamentally opposed to Europe and its values”.

And the President of Russia regularly, from year to year, repeating his thought.

In March 2018 at a media forum of the Russian popular front, answering a question about what occurred in Russia in the event he would like to change, Putin said “the collapse of the Soviet Union.” And added that he would like to prevent it.

In the same March 2018 Putin in his Message said that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, “Russia has lost 23.8% of the territory, with 48.5% of the population, 41% of GDP, 39.4% of the industrial and 44.6% of the military potential.” And this is important historical event that he would like to change.

In the spring of 2017, the Russian President in an interview with Director Oliver stone for his movie “Interview with Putin”, explained why he considers the collapse of the Soviet Union the biggest catastrophe of the XX century. “I often heard criticism about the fact that I deplore the collapse of the Soviet Union. First, and most important, is that after the disintegration 25 million Russian people in one night turned out to be abroad, and it is really one of the biggest disasters of the XX century”, – said Putin, adding that “the country came first signs, and then full-scale civil war,” and “millions of people were below the poverty line”.

In the summer of 2017 in Sochi “children’s” straight line, Putin said that the collapse of the Soviet Union marked the event with the greatest impact on his life. Answering the question of Alice, the President hesitated for a long time and finally said, “You got me put in a difficult position. Perhaps it was not such that time – and changed my life, I was, but… Now I try to say seriously. Still, probably, the collapse of the Soviet Union,” he said at a meeting with pupils of the center “Sirius”.

In September 2016 at a meeting with leaders of the Russian parties, the President said that he didn’t have to ruin the country, “it was possible to carry out reforms, including democratic character.”

In June 2014, Putin explained that, speaking about the collapse of the USSR, meant that it was primarily a humanitarian catastrophe, “that was part of the Soviet Union all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, lived in a single state, and after the USSR disintegration 25 million Russian people unexpectedly suddenly appeared abroad.” “This is not political, not ideological disaster, this is a purely humanitarian issue. Families were divided, people were left without work, without means of livelihood, without the ability to communicate properly with each other. In this problem,” – said the President of the Russian Federation.

The Union of Soviet Socialist republics (USSR, Soviet Union) was established December 30, 1922. And on December 8, 1991, after the events of the August coup, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in Belovezhskaya Pushcha was signed the Declaration on the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the establishment of the Union of Independent States. On 26 December 1991, the Council of republics of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted the Declaration on the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

At the moment in Russia consensus about what the background of the collapse of the Soviet Union does not exist. However, most scholars agree that the beginnings of them was inherent in the ideology of the Bolsheviks, who, though largely formal, recognized the right of Nations to self-determination.