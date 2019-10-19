Donatella Versace and J. Lo in 2019 are lit the same way as 20 years ago
Donatella Versace has shared images of 1999 and 2019, which they Jennifer Lopez do for fun after the fashion show. Even in a head will not come to say that the difference between the photos as much as 20 years!
64-year-old head of the House of Versace has posted to Instagram a collage of two pictures: the first picture captured the party in 1999. Donatella thoughtfully tints the lips, and Jennifer Lopez dancing with pleasure in a short silver dress.
The second photo was taken in 2019 at the afterparty of a fashion show spring-summer collection of the Italian House. It is not thoughtful, and very funny Donatella dance claps, and Jennifer Lopez did not seem to go to this place for the past twenty years! The singer lights in almost the same pose as the previous photo.
J. Lo is an updated version of its most famous Versace dress, but shorter and more dense version. Naturally, that night, Lopez was in good spirits: as we know, she literally tore the room appearance.
Members noted the amazing similarity photo: “that’s Right, never change!”, “Diva”, “20 years, can’t believe it!”.