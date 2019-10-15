“Donbass” in the Continental Cup and fight Carnation: a calendar of sporting events of the week
Tuesday, October 15
Football. The selection for Euro 2020
Finland — Armenia — Football 1 — 19:00
Switzerland — Ireland — “Football 2” At 21:45
Sweden — Spain — Football 1 — 21:45
Friday, October 18
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Shakhtar” — “Ear” — Football 1 — 19:00
Hockey. Continental Cup
“Donbass” — “Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — XSPORТ — 19:30
Football. German Bundesliga
“Eintracht” — “Bayer” — Football 1 — 21:30
Football. The Championship Of France
“Nice” — “PSG” — “Football 2” at 21:45
Saturday, October 19
Boxing. The battle for the world title
Alexander Gvozdik — Artur Beterbiev — Inter — 04:30
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
Karpaty — Lviv — “UNIAN” — 14:00
“Dawn” — “Desna” — “UNIAN” — 17:00
Football. The Championship Of Spain
“Barcelona” — “Barcelona” — “Football 1” — 14:00
Mallorca — Real Madrid — Futbol 2 — 22:00
Football. The Championship Of Italy
Lazio — Atalanta, “Football 2” — 16:00
“Juventus” — “Bologna” — Football 1 — 21:45
Hockey. Continental Cup
“Donbass” — “Crown” (Romania) — XSPORT — 18:30
Football. German Bundesliga
“Borussia” D — “Borussia” M — “Football 2” — 19:30
Handball. Champions League. Men
Porto (Portugal) — Motor — XSPORT — 20:45
Sunday, October 20
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1” — Football 1 — 14:00
“Dinamo” — “Alexandria” — “2+2” — 17:00
Olimpik — Vorskla — Football 1 — 19:30
Football. The Championship Of Italy
“Sassuolo” — “Inter” — “Football 2” — 13:30
Milan — Lecce — “Football 2” At 21:45
Hockey. Continental Cup
Mogo (Latvia) — “Donbass” — XSPORT — 18:30
