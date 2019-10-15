“Donbass” in the Continental Cup and fight Carnation: a calendar of sporting events of the week

Tuesday, October 15

Football. The selection for Euro 2020

Finland — Armenia — Football 1 — 19:00
Switzerland — Ireland — “Football 2” At 21:45
Sweden — Spain — Football 1 — 21:45

Friday, October 18

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Shakhtar” — “Ear” — Football 1 — 19:00

Hockey. Continental Cup

“Donbass” — “Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — XSPORТ — 19:30

Football. German Bundesliga

“Eintracht” — “Bayer” — Football 1 — 21:30

Football. The Championship Of France

“Nice” — “PSG” — “Football 2” at 21:45

Saturday, October 19

Boxing. The battle for the world title

Alexander Gvozdik — Artur Beterbiev — Inter — 04:30

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

Karpaty — Lviv — “UNIAN” — 14:00
“Dawn” — “Desna” — “UNIAN” — 17:00

Football. The Championship Of Spain

“Barcelona” — “Barcelona” — “Football 1” — 14:00
Mallorca — Real Madrid — Futbol 2 — 22:00

Football. The Championship Of Italy

Lazio — Atalanta, “Football 2” — 16:00
“Juventus” — “Bologna” — Football 1 — 21:45

Hockey. Continental Cup

“Donbass” — “Crown” (Romania) — XSPORT — 18:30

Football. German Bundesliga

“Borussia” D — “Borussia” M — “Football 2” — 19:30

Handball. Champions League. Men

Porto (Portugal) — Motor — XSPORT — 20:45

Sunday, October 20

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1” — Football 1 — 14:00
“Dinamo” — “Alexandria” — “2+2” — 17:00
Olimpik — Vorskla — Football 1 — 19:30

Football. The Championship Of Italy

“Sassuolo” — “Inter” — “Football 2” — 13:30
Milan — Lecce — “Football 2” At 21:45

Hockey. Continental Cup

Mogo (Latvia) — “Donbass” — XSPORT — 18:30

