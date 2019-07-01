Donetsk “Olympic” was headed by the winner of League of Champions in structure “real”
The new head coach Donetsk “Olimpik” has become a 40-year-old Brazilian Julio Cesar, known for his “real” (the Royal club defender in 2000, won the Champions League), AC Milan, Benfica and Olympiakos.
The player, after a career at one of the clubs American League MLS, received a coaching license UEFA Pro. He was Ambassador to Fund “real” in Brazil, and in January 2019, was appointed head coach of the Spanish Amateur team “Cristo Atletico”.
The Brazilian technician has already been with the Donetsk team a few workouts. According to the President “olimpika” Vladislav Gelzin, all the formalities of appointment of júlio césar will be settled in the near future.
We will remind that in last season Marseille won the championship of Ukraine ninth place. Despite the disqualification of the youth teams, the team will continue competing in the Premier League.
Photo Twitter
