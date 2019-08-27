Dongfeng produced for the domestic market a new “geometric” crossover
The Dongfeng group, one of the oldest in China, is ready to offer the people of China their new crossover Fengshen Xuan.
In sale the novelty should appear already on September 9.
The length of the new SUV reaches 4 660 mm, width 1 812 mm, height — 1 490 mm, wheelbase of 2 680 mm.
For comparison, the most compact SUV in the model range of this brand — Dongfeng Fengshen AX4 – boasts in length 4195 mm and wheelbase -2 580 mm.
The exterior of the crossover turned out to be surprisingly balanced: geometric lines, sharp angles and textured forms. Fengshen Xuan looks edgy and stylish in the spirit of today’s popular kupeobrazny SUV.
This SUV debuted a new platform CMP. It is also known that the original cross was of an entirely different name — Dongfeng Fengshen D53. In the engine range of novelties included two turbo-liter 125-horsepower-liter-and returns with 150 horsepower.
As a couple, for them the automaker chose 6МКПП and seven-speed robotised box with two clutches.