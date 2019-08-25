Don’t buy a house and don’t become a lawyer: 6 rules to a happy life by American scientists
In an era of anxiety and uncertainty Americans experience greater stress than ever. It is not surprising that everyone is looking for ways to add more happiness in your own life. If you search in the American Google “how to be happy”, you’ll find more than 6.7 billion results.
Alex Palmer from CNBC two years studying hundreds of academic studies, talked with psychologists, sociologists and researchers of happiness that brings a person joy. He even wrote a book “Happiness Hacks” to share their insights.
Happiness is far from simple concept. The concept of happiness can refer to a wide range of moods, emotions, feelings and character traits — each of them has its advantages and disadvantages.
Here are some of the most interesting tips:
1. Stop apologizing
In that case, if an email in your Inbox a few days or even hours remained without an answer, you may seem polite to start with an apology for the delay. Concern about the fact that you must respond to all messages immediately, it may seem fair, but in fact so you can drive yourself crazy.
According to a study from Loughborough University, people respond to emails on average within six seconds. However, in almost all cases, the sender does not expect an immediate answer.
A few years ago, a psychology Professor at Duke University Dan of Arily tested. He asked the people who sent him an email, fill out the form indicating when they wish to answer with the options “next month”, “next week”, “tomorrow” or “drop everything and do it as soon as possible”.
Only 2% said that they needed an immediate response. So, if you want to get rid of the stress associated with email management, stop apologizing for the delay. It is highly likely that the recipient won’t notice.
2. Rent (not buy) the house
“To rent or to buy?”. This question is torturing people for decades, and there’s no simple answer. The decision may affect anything from a personal budget to a home or family size. But if you want to be happy, experts recommend to rent an apartment instead of buying it.
In 2017, The Telegraph conducted a survey of 5800 participants, trying to determine who is happier: the tenants or homeowners. It turned out that the least stress was experienced by those who rented detached single family homes.
Although the study showed that these people spent most of their money on housing, it also showed that homeowners with about the same regularity pay the money for the mortgage, furthermore the tenants were talking about a good balance between work and personal life and about the possibility to obtain more pleasure from leisure at home.
This does not mean that a rented house is always a happier housing; owning a home has its advantages, and the decision must boils down to whether you are ready financially and psychologically to the household.
3. Don’t retire ahead of time
Premature early retirement was a major dream for many: who wouldn’t want to get rid of daily necessities to go to work to 50 or even 30 years? But it is now proven that early retirement may not be as useful for your mind and happiness as timely. Cross-industry studies have shown that workers who retire earlier, are usually less happy than those who remain on the job until age 65.
In addition, based on the data of the memory tests in the United States, England, and 11 European countries, researchers found that early retirement decreases cognitive abilities. Study co-author Robert Willis said in an interview with The New York Times in 2010 that even if the work itself does not stimulate mental activity, “there is evidence that social skills and personality skills — getting up in the morning, to communicate with people, understand the value of commitment and trust is also important.”
4. Thank your age
Forget what you’ve heard about the midlife crisis. In fact, aging is a pretty good indicator of happiness, according to a study conducted at the University of Alberta in Canada. It assessed levels of happiness participants aged 14 to 43 years who reported their well-being on a scale from “unhappy” to “very happy.”
The study showed that with age people generally become happier. The increase in the level of happiness was maintained even when control variables such as gender, marital status, unemployment and physical health. Stop worrying about aging. No matter where you see yourself five years from now, most likely, there you’ll be happier.
5. Don’t become a lawyer…
The people involved in the law, were particularly unhappy, according to a study conducted in 1990 at the Johns Hopkins University — lawyers are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than others.
The researchers point to three main reasons why lawyers are difficult to find happiness from them requires prudence and caution as a professional quality, which can mean skepticism or pessimism; young is the high pressure, and their influence in the industry is minimal; in addition, your winnings in this work — someone’s loss.
Research 2016, conducted by the American bar Association concluded that lawyers “are experiencing problems with alcohol, which is dangerous, harmful, or otherwise correspond to disorders associated with alcohol use, with greater frequency than other professional groups.”
6. Complain only for the specific purpose
Researchers studying how happy people complain, found: people who complain with a purpose — a desire to help fix the situation, tend to be happier.
It is associated with the old buzzword “mindfulness”, suggesting that more informed people initially modulate the type of complaint so that it was constructive and not just emotional.
So next time when you are going to complain to a friend, stop a minute and think about how you see the situation and how you can change what is happening, and not just to let off steam.