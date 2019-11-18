Don’t even live together, opened the amazing mystery of marriage Sobchak and Bogomolov
Shocking Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, which longtime “friend” Nikita Mikhalkov recently staged a public flogging, in fact, does not live together with her current husband. Despite the fact that the wedding of TV presenter and producer took place two months ago, the couple has still not arrived, writes “7 days” with reference to KP.
The publication notes that the presenter each day goes in the evening to his house on the ruble, where it waits for a son Platon, and her husband spends the night in a rented apartment in the city center, closer to work. All this, in the opinion of the fans indicates that Ksenia and Konstantin are in so called guest married and visit each other’s homes.
In this part of the friends of the couple believe that the blame for such strange relations lies on mother Ksenia Sobchak Lyudmila Narusova, which came to the court, the Director of the Moscow — they only met a couple of times, but was unable to find a common language.
Besides Narusova was not happy with the flamboyant wedding of the lovers, which, incidentally, shocked not only the parent of Xenia, but also the entire community.
As you know, the “wedding event” was held on Friday, the 13th. Sobchak and Bogomolov first got married in the registry office, then went to the temple to get married. The couple left the registry office on a real hearse with the words “Till death do us part.” This has caused a great resonance among the observers, as long as my beloved was driving on the garden ring, the back door was open, and it was possible to observe, as the couple lay peacefully on the site of the tomb. No less indignation was aroused and erotic dance of the bride during the feast.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Konstantin Bogomolov wrote an angry rebuke to all the haters, where is “justified” for the wedding Sobchak, lofty words describing their feelings.
