Don’t forget to take an umbrella! (PHOTO)

Looking out your window today, you quickly realize that without an umbrella is not enough.

Canadian meteorologist warns residents to Toronto, which today is likely to drop from 20 to 40 millimeters of precipitation.

In spectrograde forecast says the torrential rain will do in the morning, but in the second half of day are possible “short-term heavy rains and thunderstorms”.

“Rain, of course, necessary, but I don’t think in such numbers. From 20 to 40 millimeters – about a quarter to a third of the monthly norm of precipitation, and this despite the fact that (on Toronto island) is still the danger of flooding and shoreline erosion. So the rain we need, but maybe not so much,” said meteorologist bill Coulter reporters CP24.

Today’s projected high of 28 degrees, but the feelings, coupled with high humidity levels will be closer to 36.