Don’t know what does: surgeons told sensational truth about the famous blogger “Hands-Bazooka”
Operated blogger Kirill Tereshin from Pyatigorsk, which became known for its “hands-bazookas” — to increase the amount of the “biceps,” he was injected with a special substance. It is reported by “MK”.
Tereshina recently had surgery on one of his hands. Doctors sechenovskiy University reported its parts. As it turned out, Tereshin was not injected himself with synthol, and cheap vaseline. This has led to tragic consequences.
“He bought in a drugstore a normal mineral oil, warmed it and using a syringe injected into his hands, — says associate Professor of plastic surgery sechenovskiy University Dmitry Melnikov. — We have planned a series of operations. At the moment I have removed the damaged tissue with one hand.”
The doctor told me that Cyril introduced about three liters of petroleum jelly in each hand. The ointment soaked into the muscle tissue and subcutaneous tissue, violated the blood supply, which led to the death of tissue. Possible complications on the entire body.
According to Melnikov, the operation lasted two hours. Tereshina there are still a few surgical interventions.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter