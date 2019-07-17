Don’t know what “thief star”: tricks Shishkina did not help him to avoid being sent to jail
Made a lot of noise arrest the “thief in the law” Oleg Shishkanov, better known as Shishkin, whose house in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region stormed the FSB operatives, it seems, was the famous bandit the beginning of the end of his criminal career. The court sent Shishkina in isolation, despite all the efforts of protection and his own arguments. This writes MK.
During the meeting, which was a question on a preventive measure, it became clear that Shishkanov changed his name and became Medvedev (the same at the time did the leader of the so-called Tambov criminal group Vladimir Kumarin, from image considerations became Barsukov), has five children, including two teenage daughter is disabled, and problems with health.
Officially Shishkanov-Medvedev not employed, but is the founder of several companies, gradually engaged in business. In General, a standard set of crime figures for his level, got to the dock. Of course, in terms of property it is a stitch: lives in a rented house, not shikuet, trying to be a socially responsible entrepreneur, has led to the Ramensky district for a few large companies.
The publication notes that “the lawyer”, who appeared in court in a tightly buttoned jacket (apparently not wanting to show the tattoo), frankly “mowed down by a fool”. He expostulated thieving officials and pretended that does not understand anything in the criminal cases. Called legendary thief Ded Khasan “Ded Mazai”, his henchmen jap — “Chinese”, and said that he had heard about all these people and the stories only in the Internet, and the investigators, apparently, has read the fairy tales themselves came up with.
When Shishkina asked why his house at the bottom of the pool depicts a star of the thieves, he said — they say, do not know, not I did it and actually thought it was the symbolic rose of the winds. The court also authority over him called Comedy — say, hang on him all the dogs without any evidence, then let the right shot. By the way, similarly behaved recently convicted ex-Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, who had 9 billion in cash, even words spoken are the same.
Chichkanova was echoed by defense: no evidence, some stories from the Network and long-standing trespasses of the defendant, for which he served in the Soviet time. However, the court did not believe neither the lawyers, nor the most mafia to 12 September sent the thief in jail, not under house arrest as he was asked.
We will remind, Oleg Shishkanov is considered one of the most influential Russian “thieves in law”; one time it was called among applicants for a gangster “throne” after the death of his Grandfather Hassan. Now he is accused of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of local Deputy Tatyana Sidorova and three members of her family.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the arrest of Shishkina caused a stir in the criminal environment, “thieves in law” are frantically trying to hide the “common Fund”.
