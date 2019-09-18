“Don’t need people to beat”: the Habib openly talked about your mom (video)
The Russian fighter of the mixed single combats (MMA), the UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, no defeats) gave an interview to “channel one”.
The athlete spoke openly about his childhood, who he wants to be after a career, as well as its relation to the birthday will celebrate on September 20. It is noteworthy that leading the conversation with the athlete lasted more than an hour, and all this time the parties have spent standing.
Habib also told about the teachings of his mother, who, unlike father Abdulmanap, always remains in the shadows: “Prepare for battle we are not particularly discussed. Mama always said: “Son, do your own thing. Slow to half guard and immediately ends. Don’t need people to beat. Do the suffocating pain and let the knock to on this end“.
Recall that in his last fight Nurmagomedov choke won American Dustin pore and the second time he defended his championship belt. This encounter, which the Russians earned a record $ 6 million prize, was his first after a long disqualification for a fight with the Irishman Conor McGregor in October of last year.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter