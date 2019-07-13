Door project “Top model in Ukrainian” bare chest open does not work, Alla Kostromicheva
In the midst of the third season of the reality “Top model po-Ukrainsky” (“New channel”). The producers calculated that the shooting of the eighteen episodes of the project will take 115 days, almost four months. The Grand finale is scheduled for July 23, and the reality will appear in the broadcast channel in late summer.
Applications for participation in the casting of the new season filed more than a thousand of them. The “bride” to hit 300. From them participants of the project were only 15 beauties, who compete for the title of best in Ukraine top models. Every time the project team is finding new, unusual places for filming. This year the participants were tested in Small Opera building, near the Kiev sea on the wall of high-rises and in the most spectacular places of Turkey — Cappadocia, Pamukkale and Istanbul.
Specially for the filming of the season’s main costume designer Lyudmila Burlaka came up with a few dozen collections! In them the participants starred in photo shoots and walked the runway. The author of the luxurious outfit of the anchor of reality, well-known models of Alla Kostromicheva in which it will appear on the telekasting, became Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov. The cost of the outfit — 100 thousand hryvnia!
.
“There were girls that literally shocked us at the casting”
— This year we with experts decided to go back to basics and made a season exclusively female, — told the “Telefakt” Alla Kostromicheva. — Looking for model-Muse that can inspire the designer to create a masterpiece. The casting was very strong. The level of girls has increased compared to past seasons. Almost all participants as the selection, differences in parameters make up a couple of inches. It was difficult for us to choose the top 15 contestants.
How jokes our creative producer Andrei Olenich, this year came everyone mom was put in a mixed season to live in the same house with the guys. But there were girls that literally shocked us at the casting. So much nudity I have not seen. On the podium were girls and Topless poples. And the two undressed right in front of the Desk of experts. Each of course has its own degree of freedom, but the doors of our project to open a bare chest will not work.
This season participants were well-matched, the differences in the settings was a couple of inches
In the third season of the fashion reality the authors promise more news. The producers decided not to invite to participate in “Top-model po-Ukrainsky” guys. Have changed and the expert in the place of the expert in men’s fashion, a member of “AGON” Bones Borowski came Ukrainian designer brand Dastish Fantastish Vladimir Demchinsky.
— Volodya, congratulations on your new “position” of the expert. How are you feeling?
— I admit, mixed. As for the jokes about expectation and reality. I thought that to be an expert and appreciate girls is quite simple. During the preparation for fashion shows within Ukrainian fashion week we often hold a model casting. But here, in the TV show, has its own specifics. Here it is necessary not only to assess the girls and myself to learn.
When you’re only a designer, you don’t care gets the model the idea of your collection or not, although of course better if you understand. But being an expert is necessary, so to speak, to grow the model to invest in her own knowledge. So I had quite a lot of work to learn to be a teacher.
“I originally planned to find a new Milla Jovovich. But it was not so easy”
Is this your first TV experience?
— Tight enough I was connected with show business, having arrived in Kiev. Initially our project was Dastish Fantastish music, we wrote music, organized the event. It was a period when often went to auditions leading, but with the TV somehow did not work out, and eventually I calmed down. And after some time it turned out that the TV itself I found.
By the way, I’ve already starred in “Top model Ukrainian.” In the first season finale holding a contest posing with the guys. And the second was an expert on the catwalk Spam filter. The participants went on the podium with monitors on their heads and headphones, through which were broadcast spam. Later I invited them to your shows.
See also: “I worked myself into anorexia”: the winner of “Top model po-Ukrainsky” (photo)
— So, when you are invited to become a project expert, had no doubts?
— First, there was the casting. I passed it on par with other applicants. Although fora I, of course, was, the project team has already seen what I look like in the frame.
I admit, initially quite skeptical of the project. But when I saw the behind the scenes, I realized that here everything is real. There is really a seek and find new faces. So the audition went for it without thinking. On the one hand, this is a completely new experience for me. On the other — absolutely my fashion sphere. As they say, was a puzzle.
The experts of the “Top models in Ukrainian” began Sonya Placidus, Vladimir Demchinsky, Alla Kostromicheva (host of the show) and Sergey nikitiuk
— As one of the judges at the casting you were looking for a certain type?
— I originally planned to find and grow a true legend, the new Mila Jovovich — Ukrainian woman that will become known throughout the world. But it was not so easy. On the telekasting was very hot — we experts are all the time arguing. My views are a little different, although, by and large, colleagues knew that I “mess” will not spoil.
Actually, I didn’t expect to telekasting to have so many cool girls. Some of them stood in front of me even after the shooting. I tried to hold back, because not every pretty girl can be a model. But still voted for everyone who I liked.
See also: Frustrated and gaining weight: finalist “Top-model po-Ukrainsky” about the extra pounds and the desire to become bald (photo)
— You were his favorite among the fifteen participants of the new season?
— You know, they were each expert. And changed all the time. First, we evaluated only the appearance, but with each subsequent test knew which of the girls was capable of. Some are developing and learning, and others came to the show solely for PR. For example, I was originally a mistress of unusual appearance, which perfectly would fit into the concept of my brand. But over time, it became clear that the girl was not disclosed. The transformation we made it looks bright, but the participant still remained in the shadows. “Huddled in a corner” and were not given on tests is nothing new.
“Grandma sewed me clothes, and at school I told all this from abroad”
— By the way, about your brand. Why such a strange name?
— Dastish Fantastish — a project that we thought up together with your friends. All the same age and generation, “flavor ripening” which had on 90-e years when the iron curtain came down and we started to leak all new, bright. And although we didn’t understand much, for example, words in foreign songs, but felt the meaning intuitively. That’s when I decided to take as the title phrase, which for us was a slice of this whole era.
You’re on a speciality the designer of interiors.
— Yes, including exteriors and environment. At least so reads the entry in my diploma issued by the University of Lutsk. But the clothes I was doing since school. It must have passed me in the inheritance from my grandmother — she was a dressmaker. I thought sketches and grandma sewed them on the pants and shirts. At school I told everyone that the clothes I brought from abroad. So with fashion, I have a very long and strong.
“.
Photo of the New channel
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter