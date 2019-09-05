Dorian once again gaining momentum: in the risk zone of North and South Carolina
Dorian regained strength on Wednesday night, again becoming a category 3 hurricane.
The hurricane is slowly moving up the Southeast coast, and approached the North and South Carolina. Prior to that, he caused strong gusts of wind and downpours in Florida. In addition, at least 20 people were killed in the Bahamas and surrounding areas as a result of floods.
North Carolina and South Carolina are preparing for the clash with the storm. The national hurricane center said that he still can go to the coast Thursday or Friday, although, according to forecasts, the center should remain in the ocean.
Over the next two days a possible life-threatening storm surges and devastating winds in large parts of the South-Eastern coast of the United States.
On Wednesday, forecasters issued a hurricane warning for North Georgia and southern Virginia. Millions were ordered to evacuate.
According to the hurricane center, as of 5 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h). Its core was located approximately 80 miles (128 km) South-East of Charleston, South Carolina, and 200 miles (322 km) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving North at a speed of 8 mph (12 km/h).
Carolina at risk
The national hurricane center says that hurricane Dorian can bring “damaging winds and life-threatening storm surges along a large portion of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast,” on Thursday and Friday.
The core of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning, and then pass over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday.
The national weather center announced that a NOAA meteorological station in the Northern part of the island of Foley, South Carolina, reported sustained winds of 51 mph (82 km/h) and wind gust of 62 mph (99 km/h). In Charleston Harbor was was a steady wind speed of 41 mph (66 km/h) and gusts of 55 mph (88 km/h).
In Florida, people Park vehicles in houses
One man from Florida was concerned that his electric car will suffer because of him, so he brought the car in a very safe place. To your house.
A native of Jacksonville Patrick Eldridge told CBS News that on Tuesday morning he put the car in his house, adding that his wife was impressed that he was able to fit a car in the kitchen.
His wife Jessica on Tuesday morning published a Facebook in image of a small machine in their house in Florida .
“My husband was afraid that his car might suffer, — she wrote. — And my car is in the garage.”
Pictures spread quickly, gathering more than 65,000 posts and 22,000 comments.
The pair brought the car out of the house after the storm weakened and left Florida. In the end it turned out that due to the change of the trajectory of the hurricane, the car men did not need protection, but, according to him, he has delivered many benefits from this experience.
“Now we know that we have one more Parking space!” — joked the man.
Northern command, the United States will provide assistance to the Bahamas
And the U.S. command said Wednesday that will assist the Bahamas.
The lead Federal Agency for disaster response is addressed to the Department of defense with a request to assist in the transfer of care throughout the Bahamas.
More than 1,500 people in South Carolina a refuge from a hurricane in shelters
Officials of the American red cross said that more than 1,500 people decided to wait out the hurricane Dorian at 28 shelters in the Central and Eastern parts of South Carolina.
Meanwhile, in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday evening, the rain began to fall, marking the approach of him. Often heard thunder, and it seemed that only a few vehicles ply the roads connecting the Western edge of the downtown Charleston areas of the city, across the river.
Hurricane survivors describe the horrors of a collision with Dorian
Survivors of the hurricane in the Bahamas have described the horrors of a collision with Dorian. Robert and Phyllis Cornea live on the Islands of Abaco for over 50 years. Now they are homeless.
“All the major buildings have disappeared. All is lost,” said Robert Cornea.
“Take my picture, because what you see on me is all I have left,” said Phyllis Cornea.
Adrian Farrington told CBS News that lost a son.
“I still see my son washes away the roof,” he said.
Farrington said he thought he left his 5-year-old son in a safe place — on the roof of his house. But the child was washed away in the floods.
Nancy albert told how her house was destroyed. “We opened the door to the bathroom, nothing left. She disappeared. The house is gone,” said she.
Thousands without electricity in Florida
On Wednesday as of 12:15 in Florida was more than 10,000 customers without electricity.
In the district of Volusia along the Eastern coast of Florida, there were more than 4,000 customers without electricity, this is the highest number of outages of all 67 counties in the state.
Coast guard rescues dozens of people in the Bahamas
The coast guard rescued a total of 114 people and six Pets from the devastated Islands. They will fly over the worst-affected areas of the Bahamas as long as they are needed.
Air station Coast guard Miami is no stranger to such missions. In 2005, they rescued about 800 people after hurricane Katrina. Lieutenant Gillian Horner said that even one rescue does all the hard work worthwhile.
“It’s definitely a great honor. It’s the best feeling, if you saved at least one person. The training that we went through worth it,” said Harner.
The destruction of Dorian stretches for miles in the Bahamas
The extent of the destruction caused by Dorian in the Bahamas, is huge. On the island of Abaco, the damage stretches for miles. Entire neighborhoods destroyed. Some airports looked like a lake.
“We are experiencing one of the greatest national crises in the history of our country”, — said the Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minis. Dorian tore Abaco island and Grand Bahama for two days.
The red Cross said that more than 13,000 homes — almost half on these two Islands were damaged or destroyed.
The number of deaths in the Bahamas on Wednesday night has risen to 20. Hospitals currently treating 35 patients.
As previously wrote ForumDaily on the U.S. mainland was recorded at least three deaths related to the hurricane: two in Florida and one in North Carolina.