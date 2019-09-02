‘Dorian’ reached the coast of the Bahamas (PHOTOS)

Loading...

According to the National center for monitoring hurricanes USA (NHC), hurricane “Dorian,” formed in the Atlantic ocean and increased to a maximum of five categories on the Saffir – Simpson scale, reached the coast of the Bahamas, reports TASS.

“Hurricane “Dorian” struck Elbow-Key on the Islands of Abaco, – stated in the message. – The maximum wind speed has increased to 298 kilometers per hour, with individual gusts greater than [speed] 354 kilometers per hour.”

Previously in some coastal areas of Florida authorities ordered the residents to evacuate, have been cancelled for the weekend classes and events in schools. The Governor of the state on Wednesday entered its territory a state of emergency. According to forecasts, the hurricane may affect the area in which the estate of Mar-a-Lago, owned by the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Due to the approaching Florida hurricane, the U.S. leader canceled his visit to Poland, which was held from 31 August to 2 September.