Dorofeeva and Dantes walked along the ancient streets of the Italian town
Nadia Dorofeeva and her husband Vladimir Dantes on the example of colleagues Potap and Nastya Kamensky went on holiday in picturesque Italy. The couple decided to enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean coast and together with his friends, apparently, rented a boat and went on a journey, enjoying the local sights of the colorful region. Yesterday they arrived in Bari, but today walking in Monopoli! Portion gentle and romantic photos taken under the sky of Italy, Nadia shared in Instagram.
The girl pointed as walking through the charming whitewashed streets among, as if descended from pictures of guides neat houses. Nadia wore a loose oversized dress in a romantic style, milky color, adding to its comfortable shoes – sneakers. She had braided hair that added even more trepidation and tenderness.
However, the actress did not miss the opportunity to have some fun, fun posing in one of the cozy Italian courtyard, and showing language.
The singer posted a couple of pictures with my husband. Photographer shoots the couple from behind. Nadia and Vova holding hands, walking on the narrow old street, looking around.
Fans were delighted from the photos of the stars. They literally bathed Nadia and Vova compliments, simultaneously admiring Italian beauties.
“What are you cute”, “About you need to write a fairy tale”, “best couple ever”, “Why so beautiful? As a picture!”, “How beautiful,” “Italy you are so pretty!”, “You like angels, all in white,” “You as if out of a fairy tale!”, “There are these beautiful pair”, “What lovely people you are!”, “Good you guys are!” — do not restrain themselves commentators.