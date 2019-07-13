Dorofeeva continues to amaze stylish experiments
Nadia Dorofeeva continues to delight fans with their super bright and stylish images. Note that the soloist of group “Time and Glass” enjoys not only music, but also Fashion trends. Ukrainian singer directs his concept store, where offers Korean clothing brands. Of course, Dorofeeva acts in the role model of his shop. Singer happy trying vivid images and share with fans of stylish inspiration.
So on his Instagram page Dorofeeva has published a series of rich pictures, which poses in an incredibly bright image. In Dorofeeva very voluminous t-shirt dress in acid yellow color. On the shirt you can see a fun cartoon print. Your way Dorofeyev has added a massive white trainers. By the way, note that it is the favorite shoes of Ukrainian singer. Dorofeeva quite often published a photo where posing in white sneakers.
At least the original and the youth turned and hairstyle of the performer. Hair braided in small braids And cornrows can see a metal ring is another ultra trend hairstyles this summer.
Makeup performer no less bright than the entire image as a whole. It is made with emphasis on the acid yellow shade. Overall, it was incredibly bright and modern.
In a series of photos Nadia shows his image from different angles.
“Bright colors — the brighter life,” passionately and signed pictures of the soloist of “Time and Glass”.
Meanwhile, fans of the singer were quick to leave your enthusiastic comments under a new post.
- “Our sun”
- “Your smile drives me crazy”
- “Vauuu, I’m so liking these rings in hair.”
- “Bright cherry”
- “How can you be so beautiful”
- “You are so beautiful”
- “You’re beautiful”