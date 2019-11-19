Dorofeeva, Kamensky and others: Ukrainka entered the top 100 sexy women of Russia (photo)
Popular Russian MAXIM magazine made the top 100 sexiest women of Russia 2019, including the rating of many Ukrainians.
So, in seventh place was Vera Brezhneva. Last year Faith was the second. In 2019, the readers of the magazine decided that Brezhnev should be at the 13th place, but the judges gave her a fifth.
Nastya Kamensky took eighth place, although the judges gave her eighteenth. By the way, after marriage her daughter has become more popular in Russia, last year it was at the 11th place.
In 13th place was the Hope Dorofeeva and hot Anna Sedokova — 17-m Sexy Erica Herceg was on 39th place.
The twenty-fifth was Ani Lorak, overtaking two positions Regina Todorenko. Santa Dimopoulos took thirty-fifth place.
Olga Kurylenko and Dasha Astafieva was on the 54th and 55th places, Svetlana Loboda 82-m and Nadezhda Meyher-Granovskaya — 90-M.
Topped the list of Russian Irina Shayk, and the last position was taken by Alsou.
Earlier, we published an erotic photo shoot Erica Herceg.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter