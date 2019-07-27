Dorofeeva posed with his “former” in spectacular outfits
In the Azerbaijani capital Baku hosts the music festival “Heat” that can be and many other Ukrainian artists. It will last until July 28. Lit up there and Nastya Kamensky (and without Potap has not done), and a member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva.
On his page on Instagram last posted combines colorful photos with Nastya, demonstrating their spectacular outfits for the performance. In the caption to the publication Dorofeeva funny Kamensky called his “ex”.
Girls effectively posed together at the booth of the festival, and also made a cute selfie with “kisses” to the camera.
“I met the former at @zharafest,” commented Nadia.
The wife of Vladimir Dantes had chosen to go on stage bold beige crop top and leather skirt to the floor I’m high-waisted and juicy slit on the thigh. Complements the outfit fishnet tights and high-heeled sandals, as well as thrown on top of a leather jacket.
Kamensky again chose ultratrendy this season-animal print. The singer posed in a slinky crimson dress with “tiger” print. The highlight of the outfit are the oversized sleeves and a Flirty one bare shoulder and open neckline accentuates the magnificent bust of the artist.
Some pictures she had posted on his Instagram page. Complete the look lace-up heels and barrettes to match the outfit.
“I love hot nights,” admitted the singer.
Sharing photos of Ukrainian beauties provoked a strong reaction from fans that has left many rave reviews, calling them the best and admiring the outfits of the artists.
- Best
- The most beautiful
- Beauty
- Sweet
- Are mils
- Lovely girls!!!! Yesterday you was so pumped…uhhhhh
- Duzhe Krut photo
- Crazy beautiful love
- Two beauties
- Two princesses
- Klasnoje
- Beautiful such!
- The hottest girls of Ukraine
- SAMIEEE KRASIVYIE IN MOREEEEE, I LOVE
- What you’re awesome