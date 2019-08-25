DOROSH produced a poignant track for Independence Day
Ukrainian singer DOROS decided to give the image of a real smoothie and show another side of his soul. The singer and philanthropist, presented a touching song entitled “have Documalis Mati sin…”. This track is a true dedication devoted mother-love that lives and never dies no matter what.
I am extremely proud that half of my life I lived in a free and independent Ukraine! I was very inspired by the plight of Ukrainian women, mothers, keepers of every family who is waiting for son, husband or the dad from the war… Our beautiful country is constantly suffering from anxiety, and so painfully hurt…
says the artist of the M1 Agency.
It should be noted that in the near future DOROS will continue the tour with a new concert program in the cities of Ukraine. Sensual male vocals, powerful pop-rock in a live performance of the musical group, checked heart hits! Don’t miss the most anticipated live in your city!