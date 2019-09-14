Dortmund — Barcelona online stream of Champions League match
On Tuesday, September 17, at the stadium “Signal Iduna Park” in Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League will battle German “Borussia” and the Spanish “Barcelona” (starts at 22:00), formerly crossed in competition with each other only twice.
Messi is a big question
The leader of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi, who was injured before the departure of the team to summer training camp in the United States, cannot return to duty, and his involvement in the game in Germany is a big question.
“The Return Of Messi? It seemed that it was a bit of a break to recover. Revealed small effects, so we decided not to rush things. Don’t know if he’s coming back on Tuesday or it will be too late.
I won’t deny that Leo is important to us. He is a key player, especially in matches with teams that are deeply stepped back. We hope that he’ll be back soon”, — said the head coach of “Barcelona” Ernesto Valverde.
“I feel better. It was really frustrating because I got hurt on the first day after the beginning of the training. Initially it looked like a minor injury, but in the end I missed a lot of time.
Now I know what happened to me, and I felt better. I’ll come back when you feel fully recovered. Now I train individually and don’t know the exact date of his return. I pass examination, and when we see that I am 100 percent in shape, I’m ready to play. With Valencia, I will not play for sure. Let’s see if I’m ready to “Borussia Dortmund” or “Granada”, — said Lionel Messi.
By the way, in 2018, the Argentine striker took part in 47.6 per cent of goals with Barcelona in all competitions. The entire team scored in a calendar year 140 goals, and Messi has scored 43 goal and made 27 assists.
In 2018 Messi scored for Barca 43 goals and gave up 27 assists
Background
The last time Dortmund and Barcelona faced each other in the international arena 21 years ago, when the two-legged duel in January and March 1998, contested the UEFA super Cup. The Catalans defeated opponent at the camp Nou (2-0) and took a draw from Germany (1:1), captured in the end, a trophy.
Highlights of the match Barcelona — Borussia D. — 2:0 (8 January 1998)
Impressive series of Barca
If Dortmund in the last two UEFA Champions League did not score and lost (“Tottenham” — 0:3 and 0:1), “Barcelona” boasts its elegant unbeaten in the group stage of the tournament — 14 games (10 wins and four draws). The last failure of the Catalans in the group dated 1 November 2016, the year when Messi and company lost to Manchester city.
Part of the “Barca” more than half a billion euros
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the composition of “Barcelona” more than the cost of the players, “Borussia” on 545 million euros (1 billion 180 million against 634,1 million).
It is clear that the list of most expensive players of the Catalan giants is headed by Argentine Lionel Messi (150 million euros), which was occupied by French newcomer Antoine Griezmann (130 million), his injured compatriot Ousmane Dembele, German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 million) and the Dutch rookie Frankie de Jong (85 million).
The Germans are the five most expensive players looks like this: 19-year-old English wunderkind Jadon Sancho (100 million euros), Germans Marco Reus and Julian Brandt (both 50 million), the Swiss roots with the Nigerian Manuel Akanji (40 million) and Belgian Torhan Azar (38 million), whose older brother Eden has recently moved from Chelsea to real Madrid. By the way, 37 million euros estimated the Spain striker Paco alcácer, who moved to Dortmund from… Barcelona.
19-year-old English footballer Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho is worth 100 million euros
Arena in Dortmund
Dortmund stadium “Signal Iduna Park” was built for the world Cup 1974 and a long time was called Westfalenstadion, with 54 thousand fans. After the reconstruction for the 2006 world Cup (for 800 million euros), Borussia increased the capacity of the arena up to 81 365 seats (for European matches 66 099), selling the name of group insurance company “Signal Iduna”.
By the way, at the stadium in Dortmund in 2001 held one of the most successful European Cup finals: in the final match of UEFA Cup English “Liverpool” has beaten Spanish “Alaves” — 5:4.
For matches in European competitions, the stadium “Signal Iduna Park” has a capacity of 66 099 fans
.
