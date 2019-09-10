Double Dynamo ensured the victory of Slovenia in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 against Israel (video)

Дубль динамовца обеспечил победу словенцам в матче отбора Евро-2020 против Израиля (видео)

Benjamin Of Verbic

The day before passed the next qualifying matches of Euro-2020.

In particular, in 6-m round of group G in Ljubljana, Slovenia hosted the national team of Israel. Before the match both teams in the asset was 8 points.

The match was over emotional and ended with a home win 3:2 – double Slovenes scored player of “Dynamo” Benjamin of Verbic.

And his second goal, which brought the national team of Slovenia 3 points, the Dynamo have scored 5 seconds before the end of regular time.

