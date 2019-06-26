Double Messi using absolute similarity with the original, persuaded the girls to have sex (photos)

Double Messi
Iranian Reese Prestes that their appearance is very similar to the Argentine striker Lionel Messi, forced girls to have sex, according Insolite TV.

“The man deftly learned to use his looks. He “pulled the bed” 28 girls, telling them that he is Messi.

It has sued at least 23 women.”, – reports the edition.

As for Lionel, he is married to his childhood friend, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo
The wedding took place on 30 June 2017 after 9 years of marriage and two children.

Now the family Messi of Roccuzzo three sons – Tiago Ciro MATEO.

